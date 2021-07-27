BARRIE, ONT. -- Weekly COVID-19 case counts are trending higher in Simcoe Muskoka for the first time in 13 weeks.

"We have noted a bit of a rise in cases right now," said Dr. Charles Gardner. "We don't want that to continue."

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health confirmed Tuesday the region's first week over week case increase in three months as he cautioned residents in the second week of Ontario's Step 3 reopening.

"We still have a substantial proportion of our population that is unvaccinated," the region's top doctor added.

Currently, 68 per cent of residents have had their first vaccine dose, while 54 per cent have had both.

Gardner said children 12 to 17 and adults 18 to 34 were "trailing behind" in getting their shots.

"We, of course, have children under 12 who cannot get vaccinated, so that's enough people who could become cases and transit for us to have at least some degree of surge," he noted.

Gardner did mention that for the first time in 10 months, no COVID-19-positive patients are in the intensive care unit.

Two people are in the hospital being treated for the virus, down from four in the last 24 hours.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Simcoe Muskoka health unit Tuesday.