Weekend snowstorm expected for Muskoka region

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Muskoka region.

Environment Canada has forecasted a winter storm for the following regions including: Parry Sound, Muskoka, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Rosseau and Killbear park.

The national weather agency is calling for 15 to 30 centimetresm with strong wind gusts resulting in blowing snow.

The snowstorm is expected to hit the region Friday night into Saturday evening.

In the wake of the system, gusty winds will filter in arctic air late Saturday.

"A multi-day lake effect snow event may follow the passage of this low-pressure system for locations east of the Great Lakes bringing additional significant accumulations to some communities," the weather statement says.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.