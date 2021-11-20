Weekend GO Service interruptions in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

Construction projects will be impacting service on the Barrie GO Line this weekend.

Metrolinx says four trains going northbound from Union Station to Allandale Waterfront will instead stop at Aurora GO. Those trains are the 8:53 a.m., 11:43 a.m., 2:53 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. trains from Union Station.

Anyone travelling to Newmarket, East Gwillimbury, Bradford, Barrie South and Allandale Waterfront GO stations will be able to connect to a GO Bus in Aurora for the remainder of their trip.

Three additional buses have been added, scheduled to depart Aurora GO at 12:52 p.m., 3:52 p.m., and 6:52 p.m., arriving at the Allandale Waterfront at 2:22 p.m., 5:22 p.m., and 8:22 p.m.

There are also advisories for those travelling southbound. Saturday afternoon trains at 2:08 p.m., 5:08 p.m., and 8:08 p.m. from Allandale to Union will instead start in Aurora. Buses will be available to connect to the train in Aurora.

Officials are advising anyone travelling to plan ahead.

