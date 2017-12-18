

CTV Barrie





A fire over the weekend claimed the life of one person and their pet.

Emergency crews rushed to the Wagon Wheel Motel home on Highway 35, north of Nye Lane in Minden Hills on Saturday morning.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Once it was extinguished, investigators found an adult and a pet dead inside the motel.

The OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.