A Muskoka family was able to get out safely after fire broke out in their Utterson area home over the weekend.

Smoke alarms started going off in an addition of the Windermere Road home on Sunday, at around 8:30 p.m. The family escaped and called 911.

Muskoka Lakes firefighters responded a short time later and found fire burning the ceiling of the addition. Fire crews were able to contain the flames, which caused about $100,000.

Foul play isn’t suspect, but officials are still looking into the cause.