An overnight snowfall resulted in dangerous and slippery road conditions for Sunday morning drivers in Simcoe County.



Both north and southbound traffic on Highway 11 moved slower; with some drivers having trouble staying on the roads.



Environment Canada says this weekend caps off a wet month which will continue until the end of October.



“It`s going to be flakes of snow, (then) there’s not going to be any periods of snow,” said Dave Philips of Environment Canada. ”It's not going to be lasting. You might see a few flakes from the air. It's not just cold enough."



Environment Canada is predicting El Nino will come into effect this winter, which means the possibility of lots of snow with milder temperatures in the region.