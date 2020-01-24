Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada
Rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada for most of the GTA
BARRIE --
Environment Canada has put a ‘special weather statement’ in place for much of our region.
Significant rainfall will blanket much of the region, and freezing rain is possible as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
Areas in the GTA can expect significant rainfall. Environment Canada is predicting 15-30 mm from tonight into Saturday.
Rainfall warnings are in place for the City of Toronto and much of the GTA.
CTV News Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says, “Mother Nature’s weather-blender results in a sloppy Saturday. Potentially heavy rain or freezing rain Friday night changes to snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This could bring a possible 10 centimetres of snow in total.”
The freezing rain accumulation is expected to be greater in areas with higher elevation.
The weather service says freezing rain warnings will be issued when the details become more definite.