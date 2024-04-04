BARRIE
Barrie

    • Weather travel advisory results in school bus cancellations, poor road conditions

    Residents across central Ontario woke up Thursday morning to a blanket of white after Mother Nature provided an early spring storm with two to five centimetres of wet snow.

    Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory for the region due to the poor road conditions.

    The weather event also caused several school buses to remain parked.

    Here are the school bus cancellations for Thursday.

    The April snow comes after months of unusual winter weather, with roller coaster highs and lows and very little of the white stuff.

    Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News the Colorado low would bring cold air to the north warm air to the south, resulting in Wednesday's wet weather that shifted to snowfall overnight.

    The wintry weather isn't expected to last long, with daytime highs climbing into the double digits for the weekend.

