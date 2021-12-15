Weather rollercoaster for parts of Simcoe Muskoka

A freezing rain warning and a special weather statement are in place for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for the Huntsville and Baysville areas. The precipitation is expected to begin late this morning or early afternoon.

Snow or ice pellets may fall initially before changing to freezing rain with a potential for 2 mm of ice accretion.

The freezing rain will transition to rain later in the day as temperatures rise.

The rise in temperatures has precipitated the need for a special weather statement for Thursday.

Southwesterly winds of up to 90 km/hr are expected to develop.

Environment Canada says wind warnings may need to be issued.

The temperature is expected to hit a high of around 15 degrees in Simcoe Muskoka Thursday.