

Kim Phillips , CTV Barrie





After months of angry backlash over a revamped autism program based solely on age and family, Ontario is moving towards a needs-based program.

The new minister of Social Services, Todd Smith, apologized to parents, admitting the government's previous version laid out back in February was the wrong move.

Smith says the government is now firmly moving towards needs-based supports.

The government established a 20-member panel, which includes parents of children with autism and clinicians, to advise Ontario on what those supports should be.

"I have every confidence that together, we will get this right," Smith stated.

The panel will examine results from online surveys, telephone town halls and written submissions before submitting its advice by the end of the summer.

"My message to families of children and youth with autism is, we have heard you, and we are taking action," Smith said. "Our government is committed to a needs-based program that provides children and youth with the supports they need to thrive."

The funding for the program will remain at $600 million.

The original program capped the amounts families could receive $20,000 a year for children under six, with funding plummeting to $5,000 a year after that until the age of 18.

The maximum amounts were only available to families earning less than $55,000 a year. Parents said that was woefully inadequate for kids with severe needs, whose therapy can cost up to $80,000.

Smith said Ontario is continuing to provide services while designing the new needs-based program by April of next year.

- With files from The Canadian Press