'We want to rely on our educators,' School boards navigate police officer's roles in education amid disconnect

Nearly a year after Ontario's education minister urged schools to welcome uniformed police officers for career days and other activities, a noticeable disconnect persists between schools and police services.

"We still have very positive and productive relationships with all of the police services in Simcoe County and Muskoka," said Pauline Stephenson with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB).

But what has changed since the pandemic for the Catholic board and other school boards is education on sensitive subjects, such as drug addiction and mental health, that are now taught by councillors and specialists instead of police officers.

"We want to rely on our educators and our mental health professionals and tie it in with the curriculum and move forward with those education programs in an education setting with educators," said Stephenson.

While relationships between different law enforcement services and different school boards vary on a case-by-case basis, police said they are not feeling as welcomed into schools as they used to be.

"We've seen a number of school boards in municipal areas and some in OPP-land where they decided that they don't want police officers in schools anymore," said Chris Lewis, former OPP commissioner.

At the same time, calls have persisted for uniformed officers to be more present in schools as they once were so that they could continue building relationships with kids.

"They need to understand the roles of police officers in our community," said Midland Mayor Bill Gordon, who is strongly in favour of uniformed officers being present in schools. "[Kids need] to trust them and to see them as human beings tasked with very important roles in our communities."

In terms of bridging the gaps between school boards and police services, Lewis suggested that "everyone needs to get their heads together and talk about what's best for kids."

It is still to be determined when and how that dialogue will happen, but Stephenson said the SMCDSB would continue encouraging activities with local police, including career days, road safety, and emergency preparedness training.