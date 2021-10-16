'We want people to know they aren't alone:' Bridget's Run in Barrie supports those who have suffered from infant or pregnancy loss

BARRIE, ONT. -

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Bridget's Run in Barrie on Saturday.

The run is a one to five-kilometre walk or run that supports those suffering from pregnancy or infant loss.

The event was organized by Mathew and Theresa Morrison, after losing their daughter, Bridget.

"We wanted to give families an opportunity to celebrate their babies," says Theresa Morrison. "There was so much love for these pregnancies and so we just wanted to give families an opportunity to come out, gather their friends and family and really recognize that piece of it to show support for these families," she says.

The funds raised go towards Bridget's Bunnies, which supplies kits to families in the area who have suffered pregnancy or infantile loss. Originally, Bridget's Bunnies started as three kits that were provided to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie. Now, it has expanded to 50 kits per month.

"One of the biggest things that we're trying to do is just break that stigma around pregnancy and infant loss," Morrison says. "We want people to know that they aren't alone in it. And so they can help by sharing our posts, sharing any posts that they have, sharing their own personal stories as well."

To date, $100,000 has been raised in support of the organization.

For more information about Bridget's Run, visit their website.