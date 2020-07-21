BARRIE, ONT. -- Just five days into Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan and Simcoe Muskoka's top doc said he's already seeing signs of the public becoming complacent as restrictions ease.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said he expected the number of COVID cases to rise as more businesses open their doors.

"We've got a bit of a surge again over the past week," he said.

Today, two Barrie women in their 20s tested positive, becoming Simcoe Muskoka's newest cases.

According to the health unit, more young people are becoming infected, with the average age being 32 in Simcoe Muskoka.

It's a trend that's being seen across the province.

Ontario reported a spike of 203 new COVID cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day surge in weeks.

Premier Doug Ford said young people must avoid going to parties and violating physical distancing rules after reports of increases in cases among young people.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott called the latest figures in the province "concerning" and urged Ontario residents to be more cautious.

"Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines," Minister Elliott wrote in a tweet. "Maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so."

Dr. Gardner explained that as more people venture out, tracking the virus becomes more difficult.

"Cases that we've investigated have now become more complicated. The numbers of contacts they've had has gone up related to this relaxation that's happening," he said.

Regardless, Premier Ford said the province doesn't plan to take action, like imposing extra fines on those who break the rules.