‘We started doing the happy dance’: Brechin woman wins $50K on lottery ticket
Kimberley Smith won $50,000 playing Lotto 6-49. (OLG)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 12:38PM EDT
A Brechin woman is celebrating after winning big on a lottery ticket.
Kimberley Smith won $50,000 in the Lotto 6-49 draw on April 28. The mother of three called one of her son’s after realizing she won.
“He checked the ticket for me and said ‘Mom, it’s a winner.’ We started doing the happy dance,” she said in a statement.
The 58 year old is planning to use the money on home renovations.
The winning ticket was purchased at Super Food Market on Highway 12.