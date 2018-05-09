

CTV Barrie





A Brechin woman is celebrating after winning big on a lottery ticket.

Kimberley Smith won $50,000 in the Lotto 6-49 draw on April 28. The mother of three called one of her son’s after realizing she won.

“He checked the ticket for me and said ‘Mom, it’s a winner.’ We started doing the happy dance,” she said in a statement.

The 58 year old is planning to use the money on home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at Super Food Market on Highway 12.