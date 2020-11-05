BARRIE, ONT. -- After parents and students expressed concern and frustration over the proposed transition to a hybrid model for elementary schools, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board hit the pause button.

Superintendent of education Kim Weishar said at a board meeting Wednesday night that the past few months have been stressful for everyone, given all the educational changes.

"It was never our intent to add to that anxiety with our decision to move to a hybrid learning model. In fact, our intent was the exact opposite," she told board trustees.

The board said the current model wasn't sustainable. It cited staffing insufficiencies for the nearly 3,300 remote students and hundreds of students' requests to switch their current learning method as hurdles moving forward, saying the hybrid model would alleviate those challenges.

The proposed hybrid learning model would blend in-class students with virtual-learning students later this month.

But parents gathered in protest over the changes.

At Wednesday evening's meeting, Weishar said they heard parent's concerns.

"Since making our announcement last Wednesday, we have heard quite clearly that our decision, as well-intended as it was, has caused much frustration and anxiety. For that, I do sincerely apologize," she said.

Weishar said the school board has been working with an ever-changing landscape since schools closed in March and said "we need a path forward that's not reactionary."

Weishar went on to say that with so much uncertainty, a plan still needs to be put into motion to provide long-term stability and prevent further disruption and stress.

"We need to be proactive. We need a plan that will take us through to June and beyond because we simply don't know how long the effects of COVID-19 are going to impact teaching and learning," she said.

The board requested to present a report to trustees on Nov. 25 that would address the concerns, and explore alternative options, which Weishar said would include keeping "some form of the virtual school in place."