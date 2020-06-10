BARRIE, ONT. -- When Ontario announced child care centres would be allowed to reopen on Friday, some businesses were caught off-guard.

"We are left in such a precarious position right now," admits Simcoe Childcare Services owner Kim Yeaman.

Yeaman says she didn't receive regulations from the province until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday evening - hours after Premier Ford made the public announcement.

"We're surprised," Yeaman admits. "We received a letter that said we were closed until June 19th last week."

Simcoe Childcare Services closed its doors in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ford said parents returning to work "need peace of mind."

The premier added that the public health guidelines would be the same as those being followed at the emergency facilities that have remained open across Ontario for children of essential workers during the pandemic.

"There will be limits on the amount of children at the centres at one time. There will be more screening and more cleaning," Ford said.

Yeaman says there is no way she's reopening on Friday.

"We want to do everything right. We want to keep our kids safe. We want to keep our parents safe, and we want to keep our staff safe," she says.

When childcare centres reopen, there will have to adhere to a checklist of protocols, including:

Children and staff will be limited to groups of 10 or fewer

All children and staff must be screened for symptoms daily

There must be a thorough cleaning of the centre before opening and during the day

All toys likely to spread germs must be removed

A requirement in place for a COVID-19 response plan, if a staff member or child is exposed to the virus

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, says the health unit doesn't have the resources to conduct any pre-inspections of daycares and childcare centres, adding each site will have to ensure they are ready to reopen their doors.

"If they have questions for us to help determine whether or not they feel they're ready, I certainly recommend they contact us," Dr. Gardner says.

The health unit does have the ability to delay the opening of any childcare centre if health officials feel it's just too soon.