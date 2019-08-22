

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Premier Doug Ford visited the Sunshine City on Thursday to announce funding to improve transit in both Orillia and Midland.

"Our government is pouring money into infrastructure," Ford said from Orillia's public works garage.

The premier said the investment would be put towards new buses, upgrades to existing buses, new transit terminals, and a new fare system, "to make life easier for commuters."

The funding is all part of the province's plan to invest $144 billion into infrastructure across Ontario over the next decade, something Ford said no other provincial government has ever done.

"To date, our government has approved over 350 projects to improve the quality of life right across Ontario," the premier said. "We're putting people first."

Those projects include transit, roads, bridges, highways, and even schools and hospitals.

With the provincial funding, Orillia will receive $5.4 million for a new transit terminal, seven replacement buses and 30 new bus shelters.

"We have a transit hub right now that I would describe undiplomatically as Mickey Mouse, and this will allow us to make our transit system mature," Orillia Mayor Steve Clark said.

The town of Midland will receive $275,000 to replace three buses and put in place a new bus system to optimize scheduling and better precision in vehicle tracking.

"It's a win-win for everyone," Premier Ford said.

Earlier today, MPP Doug Downey announced Barrie Transit would receive more than $13 million in funding to enhance its system. It will include a new Allandale Mobility Hub, 51 replacement buses, and improvements to infrastructure.