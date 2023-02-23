'We're not asking for anything huge,' Health care workers protest in Barrie

Dozens of nurses and support staff rallied outside Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Thursday to show their frustration with contract negotiations between the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) and the province.

"We're not asking for anything huge. We're just asking for the right to come to the table and fairly negotiate," said Char Lameront, ONA Bargaining Unit President with Local 134, who added the past few years for health care workers were terrible.

Lameront said nurses call her upset because of the significant understaffing impacting patient care.

"I had a member call me one night at like one in the morning because she couldn't sleep. Every time she tried to sleep, she woke up screaming because she could see her patients reaching for her, and she couldn't get to them," Lameront said.

She noted many are choosing to leave Ontario for better working conditions.

The ONA represents 60,000 nurses and health care workers.

The rolling protests have been happening across the province as the ONA fights for better support, better care, and better wages.