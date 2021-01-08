BARRIE, ONT. -- As the lockdown drags on and schools remain closed, kids in Barrie try to find ways to keep busy, but some activities raise the eyebrows and concerns of onlookers.

A makeshift skating rink at Sandringham Park near Hewitt's Creek Public School has become a popular spot for area residents to lace up and play some hockey.

A Barrie resident who wished to remain anonymous said she's witnessed "massive crowds of 30-plus kids, teenagers and adults playing hockey."

With Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 case numbers shattering records, the unnamed woman went on to say, "this is why our COVID-19 numbers are going in the wrong direction."

CTV News arrived at the rink on Friday evening to find about eight skaters playing hockey. Under current lockdown rules, 10 people are allowed to gather outdoors and must comply with public health guidelines.

Meanwhile, for those out on the ice tonight, "We're just trying to have fun," said 13-year-old Isabelle Elliott. "Skating is fun, and I haven't done this in a while."

Elliott said she'd seen crowds form at the tennis court-turned-skating rink, but that, "You just try to stay away."

While none of the kids skating Friday evening were wearing face masks, Elliott said she tries to be careful.

"We don't want to take a chance cause this is serious."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit posted a sombre record number of COVID-19 cases Friday, with 78 new infections, bringing the weekly total to a new high of 516.