BARRIE -- Even after the province announced summer day camps might open this season, some parents still aren't sure about sending their kids just yet.

"I'm a little bit surprised to be honest, just because the cases are still at a pretty high level, but we'll see if they say it's good to go," says dad Scott Renshaw.

Organizers with the City of Barrie were left scrambling after Ontario's announcement, trying to work out how camp operations would change this summer.

"On a normal year we'd have approximately six-thousand camp positions," says Dawn McAlpine, general manager of community and corporate services.

The government says that "strict health and safety guidelines" will be developed for the day camps.

"We're awaiting the guidance from the health unit and the ministry of labour with respect to any specific health and safety concerns that they would like addressed," says McAlpine.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit requested a guidance document from the province on the issue. Meanwhile, officials with the health unit say they are looking into the best practices and potential processes that would allow municipalities to operate the camps.

Pastor Andy Hammond runs a summer camp every year at the Innisfil Community Church, four weeks with 60 children.

"We're always up to coming up with creative ways to make these things happen." The pastor says he hopes to be open by July.

Staff with the city of Barrie say they are running out of time to make it happen.

They typically operate dozens of camps, from sailing to outdoor fields and indoor facilities designed for kids during the summer months.

Hiring hundreds of staff and volunteers, training them on new policies and getting everything prepared takes time.

The city hopes to have a plan from the health unit sooner than later.

The premier added that it would all come down to the data.

"This is all dependent on the health table and July and August, and we're going to have strict protocol in place to make sure that the kids are safe. Because if I don't feel they're safe, we just aren't going to bother opening them up," Ford said.

With files from CTV Toronto