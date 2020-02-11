BARRIE -- Canadian coffee lovers will notice a change as the Tim Hortons franchise gets back to doing what they do best.

Despite an impressive quarter overall, the coffee company sales and franchisee profits fell in its most recent quarter prompting parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., to launch a back-to-basics approach to regain momentum.

“Canadians, we have very high expectations for the brand,” said Restaurant Brands CCO Duncan Fulton. “We need to get back to basics, [the] fundamentals, that everyone has always loved this brand for, so getting the core categories right.”

Fulton said while they need to continue to innovate and grow, “we have to do that from those core categories, and we’ve spent too much time kind of out on the edges doing things that surprise people that are not part of the brand.”

The 'core categories' Fulton said consist of quality coffee, breakfast and baked goods.

On the menu of changes, RBI will roll-out fresh coffee brewers for better quality coffee, offer more milk options, like skim and dairy alternatives, and update its drive-thru boards from paper to digital.

Tim Hortons is also shaking up its loyalty program, which it says has more than 7.5 million active members but only about a quarter who shared contact information. The new program will be based on points rather than visits and make most of the menu items available for redemption.

With files from The Canadian Press