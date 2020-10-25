BARRIE -- A veteran of both the Second World War and the Korean War, John 'Jack' Stringer has passed away, the family has confirmed.

According to Stringer's family, he was admitted to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre earlier this week with a fever, unrelated to COVID-19.

He passed away around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, surrounded by friends and family.

Fern Taillefer, a Veterans Service Officer with the Barrie Legion has known Stringer since the two met at National Peacekeeper's Day in 2004.

He says Stringer will be sadly missed.

"It's incredible that we lost such a warrior," says Taillefer. "Mind you, he lived a good life a hundred years old, and so having been able to do what we did for him for his birthday, it made me proud, made me so proud that we were able to do that for a veteran like that."

Taillefer says Stringer was a military man, retiring as a Regimental Sergeant Major; the highest rank for a non-commissioned officer.

The veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in August.