College students are getting a real-world look at what it takes to run a resort.

Students in Georgian College's hotel and resort program are at Blue Mountain Resort this week to find out what it takes to run the operation.

Arthemise Lelonde, a professor at the college, says the students have the opportunity to put their theoretical skills that they've been using in the classroom into practical use.

The students spent three days at the resort this week cooking, serving and even cleaning rooms for guests. There are about 300 students in the program.

Aqila Farzi is a second year student, and says there is a lot of value to this kind of experience.

"We learn so much just by being here. Hands on learning; actually seeing the setup of the restaurants and the hotels we are getting to work at".

Professors say the students gain valuable experience working in a real kitchen as a team.

Blue Mountain employs 1,800 people during its peaks winter months.

The resort usually hires about 50 students from the Georgian College program every year.