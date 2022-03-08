'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada

Susanne von Törne, a Flesherton, Ont. resident, is making the trek to the Polish border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.

von Törne is a German native and humanitarian surgeon who, with the help of three other women from Germany, are travelling with two mini-vans to rescue as many people as possible.

"We're driving there and to try to get two families out, and deliver some goods and then drive back to Germany and take it from there," von Törne said in a phone interview with CTV News Tuesday.

According to her husband, Heiner Philipp, von Törne recently volunteered as a surgeon in Cambodia before heading to Germany and organizing the rescue mission.

Philipp said his wife was driving the 17 hours from Frankfurt to Poland to pick up more than a dozen Ukrainians and bring them to a horse farm near Gondelsheim, Germany.

He said they plan to assist anyone wanting to come to Canada, including a woman they had been in contact with, her husband, two siblings, and two children, ages two and six, who left their home in Ukraine two days ago.

"Took them two days to walk out of there," von Törne said. "They have children with them. It's cold. They were walking for two days."

"They want to come to Canada, and they will be living with us in our house," Philipp noted in an email to CTV News about the young family.

Philipp and his wife are footing the bill to sponsor and support the refugees, including lawyer's fees, flights and living expenses.

"Why [do] we do it? Because we just want to help. I think it's a good thing to help them," von Törne said.