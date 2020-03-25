BARRIE -- Put those hikes on hold and walks through the park on pause.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) has temporarily closed all 19 conservation areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We have not made this decision lightly, but we are doing what is in the best interest of our watershed community," says Brian Kemp, General Manager of Conservation Lands.

The full list of parks affected can be found on the LSRCA website.

"We have no choice. It's a matter of public safety," adds Kemp.