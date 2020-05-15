BARRIE -- Since the pandemic health-care workers have been up against the clock fighting an unprecedented virus.

"I've been nursing for a long time, and I lived through SARS, and now you know COVID has been very challenging for everybody, anxiety-provoking at times," says Yvonne Moloney, ICU nurse, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Moloney admits she knows people are grateful for everything they are doing at the hospital during their long, sometimes 13 hours shifts.

"I have had patients say, 'you're my hero, thank you for helping me breathe better,' or you know, helping them have a shower or what they need to do to make it through the day while they're in the hospital."

The efforts of those working within the walls of our hospitals don't go unnoticed.

The pandemic has given everyone a much greater appreciation for health-care workers.

From signs of appreciation to cars with horns blasting support, the recognition is everywhere, including among each other with pats on the back.

"Big shoutout to all my colleagues behind me at RVH and the hundreds of stories that they are helping to live out every day," says Eric Dean, Chief Executive Officer at RVH.

For Amanda Walkey, a nurse at RVH, it's touching to see all the support during such a tough time.

"It's a tear-jerker at times. You've got kids on the side of the road waving flags. It is really nice to see the thanks. It's definitely appreciated."