BARRIE, ONT. -- "We don't have a homeless problem in Barrie. We have a drug problem in Barrie," says Pastor Andy Stokes while surveying an encampment at Milligan's Pond.

The pastor reaches out to the city's homeless population to help them overcome addiction and crime.

"We have overdoses. We have all sorts of things going on out here, and people are dying." Stokes says about three people die every week, many battling addictions and mental health crises.

"Ninety-five per cent of the homeless in Barrie are addicted to drugs or alcohol," Stokes notes.

"We are treated as if we are not even humans," says one woman living at Milligan's Pond who wished to remain anonymous.

She says the supports in place for those who choose to live outside rather than in shelters aren't working.

Richard De Frederico spent time in a makeshift shed nearby, and in June was told he had to go. "It's been trying at times. It got pretty cold here. I ended up in the hospital."

De Frederico was given shelter at the David Busby Centre and returned to the encampment today to help clean up along with several other volunteers.

"It's hard for everyone, especially with this COVID. There are resources that have been cut, programs and people are running around and not knowing what to do," he says.

Cleanup efforts at Milligan's Pond continue, while those living outdoors say what they need most right now is compassion and treatment.