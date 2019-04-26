

“We will hope for the best, but are expecting a pretty tough day, and some pretty tough days to come,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said at a media press conference on Friday.

Heavy, unrelenting rainfall is an unwelcome sight on already stressed areas under a state of emergency like Bracebridge, Huntsville and Minden.

Mayor Smith anticipates this will last for at least the next 72 hours.

With many roads washed out and closed, those residents who haven’t evacuated their homes are left isolated.

The District of Muskoka is working to repair Beaumont Drive with large gauges of aggregate today to help those trapped on the other side get out.

For assistance call 2-1-1

Smith is encouraging those finding themselves trapped to call 2-1-1, a centralized number the town has set up for this event that allows officials to track people in terms of their current locations.

If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. However, with so many roads closed, the mayor says emergency response times will be delayed.

Police caution motorists that driving on a closed road is illegal and dangerous as the integrity of the road can be compromised under so much flooding.

Water Advisory

Residents with flooded wells are being told to use alternate sources of water. Health officials caution that well water that has been compromised can become contaminated with bacteria and is not safe. Anyone in flooded areas should assume their water is not potable. People should avoid using the water for any reason, including brushing teeth, cleaning food, making baby formula, washing dishes, or anything of the like. It is recommended that once the flood waters recede, residents have their water supply tested to ensure its safety.

Seasonal homes

Mayor Smith encouraged anyone wanting to check on their seasonal homes in the area to stay put. He said that while roads may not be closed, conditions can change rapidly, meaning most are dangerous to travel.

“Our primary goal is to keep you safe, please don’t drive through closed roads. Please don’t check on your seasonal properties. Don’t try to be a hero,” Smith said.

Sandbags

Sandbags are available to anyone in flooded areas free of charge. They can be picked up 24/7 or crews are delivering to those who require it.

Crews have up to 3,000 sandbags ready to go.

Other areas dealing with conditions

Rainfall warnings are in place for a band of central Ontario cottage country, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn and the town of Parry Sound.

Some regions could see as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall before the system tapers off in the evening.

Huntsville

In Huntsville, a flooded downtown forced many businesses to close after the power was cut.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve lived here for 39 years, and I’ve never seen water like this,” said Tanya Blain.

The list of road closures is a long one, and police are reminding everyone that it is illegal to drive on closed roads.

The town says the Big East River water levels remain constant, but residents can expect water levels to stay high through the town and in the Port Sydney areas until the precipitation makes its way through the system.

Ramara Township

Rain is a big concern in Ramara Township tonight as residents along the Black River have been dealing with flooding for days. Water levels were starting to drop gradually but were still rising in the Lake St. John area. With all this rain, those levels could be pushed even higher.

Along Bluebird Street, the water is right up to homes and the road is almost entirely under water.

Crews are monitoring the situation closely.

Severn Township

In Severn Township, conditions are also being watched closely with the rainfall in the forecast. Sparrow Lake levels were receding, but now it’s a waiting game.

Minden Hills

A state of emergency remains in effect as residents in the Minden area continue to pile up sandbags and brace for the worst. Officials say there is a strong likelihood that typically flood-prone areas on the Gull River will experience flooding. Flows on the Burnt River remain high and will continue to stay a concern as more rain enters the system.

Several low-lying areas are already flooded, and everyone is bracing for several days of high water.

Caledon

Residents in Caledon are being told to prepare for possible flooding over the weekend. Environment Canada forecasts rain could total between 15 and 25 millimetres through the weekend.

Natural disaster recovery program

