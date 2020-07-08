BARRIE, ONT. -- A bad day turned into a big win for a Barrie mother of two.

Paula Boutilier's friend bought her a coffee and an Instant lottery ticket to cheer her up, and it definitely did the trick.

The 48-year-old scratched her way to a $100,000 win.

"We didn't believe it! We checked my ticket on the OLG Lottery App many times," Boutilier shared.

The lucky winner said she plans to share some of the money with her friend, pay bills and invest. "I'll also start planning a trip somewhere," she added.

The winning Instant Bingo Doubler scratch ticket was purchased at Cedar Pointe Convenience on Cedar Pointe Drive in Barrie.