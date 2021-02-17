BARRIE, ONT. -- The crushing COVID-19 outbreak at a Barrie long-term care home is nearly over as Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) hands back control to the facility's staff.

"We have officially moved out as our agreement is over," said OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo.

It's news that many have waited to hear after the virus stormed through Roberta Place, infected nearly everyone inside and taking the lives of 70 people.

"We're satisfied that we are moving forward with progress. We are talking about recovery. We're talking about restoring the residents back to a new normal," Stumpo said.

The health unit hasn't declared the outbreak over just yet, but with the last infected person on-site nearly two weeks ago, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health believes it's nearing the end.

"Considering just what a truly tragic outbreak that has been, that's a good thing to get to that point," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

Nearly half of Roberta Place's residents rolled up their sleeves for their first dose of the vaccine, five per cent are fully vaccinated.

Gardner cautions anyone who works at a seniors' facility or who plans to visit to stay away if there is any chance they have been exposed to COVID-19 to avoid this type of tragedy in the future.

The health unit has plans for mass vaccination sites in six locations, including Muskoka and Southern Georgian Bay, plus two in the hardest-hit areas.

"I have no doubt that we'll have more than one in Barrie because it's got the largest population, and it also had a very large percentage of cases," he said. "I think it would make sense to have more than one in south Simcoe as well."

Planning for the vaccination sites is underway.