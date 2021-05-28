BARRIE, ONT. -- "We are so, so close to ending this pandemic," says Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee.

While saying he is cautiously optimistic by the continued expansion of the vaccine rollout, one of the region's top doctors says he remains concerned by more contagious variants of COVID-19.

Lee says the province's decision to ramp up vaccination efforts by allowing people to book their second dose of a vaccine sooner than initially planned is a good strategy.

"The second dose does afford the extra protection, which obviously will be very useful because that extra protection will help keep the level of COVID low in our communities, so it doesn't flare up," he says.

Lee said that it is vital given the growing concern surrounding the B.1617 variant first discovered in India.

Public Health Ontario confirmed this week that the variant grew nearly six times in the span of a week in May.

Lee says while there have only been three cases in Simcoe Muskoka confirmed as the B.1617 variant, this is most likely an underestimation since not all cases are being tested for this new strain. Lee said recent data suggests one dose of a vaccine does not provide sufficient protection against this variant, so getting more second shots into arms is more important than ever.

"We're well on track to give everyone the opportunity for the first dose, and because we've done that, the second dose will help the older population, those who are immune-compromised, who maybe didn't get as much of a good reaction, immune-reaction to the first dose to get that extra added protection," Lee said.

Lee maintains that residents and business owners need to be patient about reopening a little longer, encouraging everyone to hold on for a few more weeks. "Reopening early for just an extra couple of weeks or so may jeopardize, especially with new variants that are coming in that are concerning at this time."

While Lee wants business owners to tolerate being closed for a few more weeks, he's pushing for schools to open.

"We want... we need schools to open as soon as possible. As early as the middle of next week," he says.

With cases dropping and immunizations rising, Lee says the benefits outweigh the risks of reopening schools before the summer vacation.

"We recognize that there is still a risk of COVID transmission in schools, but we have seen in the past, and we believe at this time that the risk is acceptable, and it's small," said Lee. "We not only support a return to in-person school, but we need it. We believe that the benefits outweigh the risks at this time."

Children 12 to 17 are eligible to roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer shot. The health unit is opening thousands of appointments Saturday morning to try and get as many students vaccinated in June as possible.

Over the last week, the health unit immunized approximately 27,000 people at its clinics and anticipates a similar number for the week of May 31, with the province's stay-at-home order set to expire on Wednesday.

Lee says the emergency brake will remain in effect, and he doesn't expect the province to enter step one of its Roadmap to Reopen sooner than mid-June.

"The stay-at-home order, when it ends, means you don't have to stay at home as much, but it doesn't mean to go out and gather," he says. "We still need to wear our masks, physically distance and keep the outdoor gatherings to five or less."

In response to reports of some Canadians walking out of vaccine appointments after being concerned over getting the Moderna shot, Lee says the amount of information surrounding different vaccines can be overwhelming.

However, he stressed there is no difference between Pfizer and Moderna, which rely on the same technology.

"It's like are you going to drink Coke or are you going to drink Pepsi? It's really a brand recognition issue," Lee says. "The product placement perhaps from Moderna in the media or in social groups have put it in second class. It is not a second-class vaccine. It is at par with Pfizer."

