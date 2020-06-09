THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ONT. -- The tourism industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy over the last three months, but the storm clouds of COVID are finally starting to clear.

The largest resort in the province, Blue Mountain Resort, is preparing to open Friday.

"Although we have had to carefully re-imagine how we are going to engage and activate with guests here on the resort, we are going to be open for business," said James Henry, Blue Mountain Resort's vice president of hospitality.

The resort is taking a phased approach to opening, starting with outdoor attractions, including trails, gondola, and the mini-putt on Friday.

The Monterra Golf Course is already open.

Accommodations at the resort will open based on demand starting June 17.

The staff at the resort have made numerous modifications to the grounds to help maintain social distancing. Resort employees are receiving specialized COVID training.

"The adaptive operations that we've designed will make for a very safe environment for visitors to the destination," Henry explained.

Blue Mountain staff are ramping up with the hopes of being fully operational by the end of the month, in time for Canada Day.

Retail shops and several restaurants in the village will be opening their patios this weekend with social distancing and PPE measures.

In Muskoka, Deerhurst Resort plans to reopen for hotel stays as of this Friday.

"We are making sure we are listening to our health officials and to what our provincial government is saying and making sure we are line up with what's required to open up safely," Jesse Hamilton, general manager at Deerhurst Resort says.