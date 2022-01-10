Ways to keep your pet safe during extreme cold temperatures

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society remind pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe during extreme weather events.

"Our furry friends depend on us to look out for their needs," said Dr. Julia Hughes, Shelter Health & Wellness Veterinarian with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to -30C with the wind chill across the region on Monday night, and settle around -10C Tuesday.

The bitterly cold weather prompted Environment Canada to issue an extreme weather warning.

SUPERVISE OUTDOOR TIME

Most dogs want to be outside, regardless of the plummeting temperatures. Experts say it's important to keep an eye on them while outside and watch for signs that they may be cold.

Even dogs with thick coats may show signs of being cold, like holding up their paws or shivering.

MODIFY OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Limit the amount of time spent outside and choose shortened walking routes.

"In cold winter conditions, it's important to consider every part of your pet's daily routine to ensure they are comfortable and safe at all times," Hughes noted.

LEAVE PETS AT HOME

The OSCPA advises leaving pets at home while running errands.

"Cars cool down quickly and don't hold in body heat, which can lead to animals suffering from cold stress, hypothermia or frostbite," the organization said in a release on Monday.

Plus, check under car hoods before leaving the driveway, or hit the top to scare out any animals hiding underneath that could be injured or even killed by the fan belt.

KEEP PAWS CLEAN

Wipe paws with a damp towel to remove road or sidewalk salt.

Snow-melting chemicals can irritate and burn animals' sensitive paws and lead to illness if ingested.

CLEAN CAR SPILLS

Experts say it's important to clean up any antifreeze or other car leaks from your driveway.

Antifreeze has a sweet taste that can attract animals but can be fatal if ingested.

KNOW YOUR PET'S UNIQUE NEEDS

Winter jackets and sweaters for pets aren't just cute, they also add a layer of protection from the cold.

Cats, dogs with short coats, and puppies are particularly vulnerable in colder temperatures and benefit from wearing extra layers.