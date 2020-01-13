BARRIE -- Mr. Las Vegas is heading to Casino Rama next month.

Grab your sweetheart and enjoy Valentine's Day being serenaded by the one and only Wayne Newton.

Tickets for the Up Close and Personal show go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon and are available at Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14th.

More shows coming in 2020 include:

Super Bowl LIV Viewing Party

Sunday, Feb. 2

Australian Bee Gees

Saturday, Feb. 15

Hannibal Buress

Friday, Feb. 21

Michael Bolton

Sunday, May 3

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Saturday, May 16

An Evening with Travis Tritt

Saturday, Oct. 17



Must be 12 years of age or older to enter the Entertainment Centre. Limit six tickets per customer per show.