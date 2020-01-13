Wayne Newton, Travis Tritt, Michael Bolton heading to Casino Rama
Wayne Newton performs during the grand opening of his new show, Once Before I Go, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009 at The Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP / Eric Jamison)
BARRIE -- Mr. Las Vegas is heading to Casino Rama next month.
Grab your sweetheart and enjoy Valentine's Day being serenaded by the one and only Wayne Newton.
Tickets for the Up Close and Personal show go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon and are available at Ticketmaster.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14th.
More shows coming in 2020 include:
Super Bowl LIV Viewing Party
Sunday, Feb. 2
Australian Bee Gees
Saturday, Feb. 15
Hannibal Buress
Friday, Feb. 21
Michael Bolton
Sunday, May 3
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Saturday, May 16
An Evening with Travis Tritt
Saturday, Oct. 17
Must be 12 years of age or older to enter the Entertainment Centre. Limit six tickets per customer per show.