

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Waubie the Moose has been a roadside attraction on Highway 12 in Waubaushene for the past 15 years.

Geoffrey Greasley owns and operates the Waubaushene gas station which is known best for its landmark Waubie the Moose that sits out front.

But sadly, on Tuesday, Waubie's reign came to a crashing halt.

Greasley says a senior woman mistook her brake for her accelerator and knocked the six-foot-nine statue on its side. There were no injuries, except for Waubie, whose fibreglass frame broke in several pieces.

Greasley says he's not sure the Moose will recover from the accident.

Its 200-pound frame was wheeled away while its owner decides its ultimate fate.

Customers who have taken pictures with Waubie the Moose on Highway 12 over the years will certainly notice its absence. "It's no exaggeration to say that thousands of people have been in and around Waubie taking pictures for, you know, more than a decade now," says Greasley.