BARRIE, ONT. -- A house in Waubaushene on Frazer Lane was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the back of the house and called the fire department.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. The blaze spread quickly in the older, single-family wood structure.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and are investigating what caused it.

No one was home at the time.

Viewer Video provided by Steve and Zoe Hemphill.