A weather phenomenon was spotted on Lake Simcoe on Thursday evening.

There were several reports of waterspouts prompting an investigation by Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says there were two confirmed waterspouts that formed on the lake near Georgina Island just before 8 p.m.

The non-supercell waterspouts are thin and rope-like in appearance and make contact with water. The wind speeds of a non-supercell waterspout are 80 to 90km/hr.

The waterspouts are driven by warm lake water and are more common over the Great Lakes and Lake Simcoe.

Coulson says in many cases two to four will form at the same time.