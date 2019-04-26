

CTV Barrie





The town of Minden Hills remains under a state of emergency on Friday.

Officials say the Gull River watershed continues to be under a flood warning and remains ‘very vulnerable’ to any excess water.

With the Haliburton area under a rainfall warning the OPP is advising motorists to be cautious near fast-moving waterways as conditions can change very quickly.

Travelling on roads that are closed is against the law and can be extremely dangerous.

Sand and sandbags are available to residents.

For information on road closures, flood conditions or sandbags check the township’s website.