Water service resumes in Gravenhurst with boil water advisory in effect

BARRIE, ONT. -

Residents in the town of Gravenhurst once again have access to water services; however, a boil water advisory is now in effect.

The town in the heart of cottage country has been without municipal water services throughout the day Saturday following contamination concerns. Water access was shut off entirely while officials worked to investigate.

While access has been restored, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for the town.

"Water pressure is gradually being restored to customers," read a news release Saturday evening. "This does not mean it is safe to drink. Residents are advised to boil their water before use or, as an alternative, use bottled water or commercially treated water from an approved source until Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has lifted the boil water advisory."

In the meantime, complimentary bottled water and water trucks are being provided to residents at the Canadian Tire location on Talisman Road until 6 p.m. Saturday at the auto centre entrance. It will resume Sunday morning again at 9 a.m.

According to the news release, its expected residents will have to boil their water until at least Tuesday. A further announcement on when this practice can stop will be made by the health unit when appropriate.

Water must be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before the following activities:

Drinking

Brushing teeth or rinsing dentures

Preparing food

Making ice, beverages or other mixes

Drinking water for pets

Officials advise residents to wash dishes with soap and water, rinse them and then sanitize them in a separate sink with some bleach.

While water that has not been boiled can be used for showers, it is recommended that small children be given sponge baths as the water is not to be consumed in any way.

According to the town, laundry activities are also permitted.

Anyone in need of additional support can contact housingsupport@muskoka.on.ca or 705-645-2412.