A boil water advisory will remain in effect overnight on Wednesday for Cookstown residents who reside on, or east of, Highway 27.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued the advisory on Tuesday after a water main break on Victoria Street.

The town is repairing the break and will test for bacteria.

Residents are advised to use an alternate water supply or boil water for at least one minute before drinking, gargling or brushing teeth.

The advisory will be lifted once the water has been deemed safe for consumption.

The town is investigating the cause of the water main break.