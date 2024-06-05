BARRIE
    • 'Water can take your life in a matter of seconds,' OPP urges safety after weekend drowning

    Several OPP officers train for water safety with the marine unit on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ont. (Source: OPP/X) Several OPP officers train for water safety with the marine unit on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ont. (Source: OPP/X)
    Mother Nature is bringing the heat early, prompting many to spend time on the water, and with that comes a message from provincial police about staying safe this season.

    OPP marine patrols are out on the water, checking vessels and operators for any safety violations, including impaired operation and missing equipment like personal floatation devices (PFD).

    Each vessel must have a life jacket for every occupant, and much like driving on the roads, drinking or consuming drugs while on the water is also against the law.

    Police urge everyone heading out onto the water to wear a life jacket or PFD, whether in a boat, inflatable raft, or personal watercraft.

    "Please respect the water, knowing that the water can take your life in a matter of seconds. The first thing you need to do is wear your life jacket or PFD; this is the best protection you can have," said OPP Sgt. Dave Moffatt.

    Over the weekend, a 23-year-old man from Brampton died after falling into the water while riding a seadoo. Police say the incident happened Saturday evening on Indian River in Port Carling.

