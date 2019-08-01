

CTV Barrie





A woman spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 407 through Markham is facing multiple charges.

Police tracked the driver from the ground and air as cruisers, and the OPP chopper, followed her shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Video shows the driver narrowly missing oncoming vehicles as she travelled eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The woman is also seen driving through a construction zone before turning around.

Police pulled the 28-year-old Brampton woman over shortly afterwards.

Officers say they could smell cannabis and allege they found an open bottle of rum in the vehicle.