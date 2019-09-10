

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are hoping someone recognizes the three men caught on video intentionally setting fire to a vehicle parked in Markham driveway late last week.

York Regional Police say the alleged arson happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday at a residence in the area of Leslie and John streets.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The video appears to shows one of the men smashing the passenger window and dousing the vehicle with gasoline before liting it on fire.

It would also seem that at least one of the suspects was burned during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.