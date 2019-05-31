

CTV Barrie





“It’s been a great ride.”

With tears in his eyes and a tremble in his voice, 30 year police veteran Chris Murray signs off for the last time.

The OPP posted a video to Twitter of the moment the police constable said goodbye at the end of his last shift before his retirement.

The video shows his children listening to his last radio communication. Both were emotional as his son takes the CB, “Hey dad, our entire family is very proud of you and what you’ve accomplished. It is time to come home. Dad, you are officially 10/7.”

The constable thanked his family and colleagues as they wished him well. “Chris, I hear retirement is a pressure cooker,” one voice is heard saying over the radio. “Be careful out there and have fun.”