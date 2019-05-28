

CTV Barrie





Police hope to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a brazen daytime robbery in Barrie.

Police say the man went into the Royal Bank branch on Bayfield Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday and demanded cash from the teller.

They say no weapons were seen, but he is accused of running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, five-foot-10, mid-20s, with short, dirty-blonde hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a large white logo that included a star, a red hoodie with a large logo on the front, jeans, black running shoes, and large sunglasses with gold frames.

He was last seen heading towards Collier Street on foot.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them.