

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police charged a man with impaired driving in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Sunday after he allegedly blew more than two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

Police allege the man stumble from his car after it crashed into another vehicle on Elgin Mills Road west of the Ninth Line and landed in a ditch.

According to York Regional Police, 24 drivers were charged in the last week with impaired driving.