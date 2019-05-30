

CTV Barrie





Despite complaints about potholes, crumbling pavement and congestion, Duckworth Street in Barrie wasn't voted into the top 10 of the annual Canadian Automobile Association's worst roads list.

Toronto's Eglinton Avenue East ranked number one with a little known-road in Washago crunching the number two spot.

Riverdale Road is a dead-end with less than 100 homes and cottages lining it.

Severn Township residents say the potholes have now been filled, but will reappear again in no time.

An email campaign prompted locals to voted once a day, every day to try and draw attention to their corner of the world. It’s been nearly 20 years since Riverdale Road was repaved and the mayor says drainage work will need to be done before the road can be resurfaced.

In all, Toronto roads were voted into four of the top ten positions in the 16th annual campaign.

Last year, Duckworth Street and Lockhart Road in Innisfil were both in the top 10.

A CAA spokesperson says the definition of the 'worst roads' could be anything from potholes to missing or confusing road signs, bad signal timing, and missing or inadequate cycling infrastructure.

CAA’s 2019 Worst Roads in Ontario

Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Riverdale Drive, Washago Dufferin Street, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Barton Street East, Hamilton Burlington Street East, Hamilton Avondale Road, Belleville Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog Bathurst Street, Toronto

The CAA says the worst roads list has helped pressure governments to put more money into road repairs for the last 15 years.

To visit the CAA's Worst Roads Campaign click here.