Wasaga doctor's door crasher busted

A woman accused of ditching a car into a doctor’s doorway has been arrested.

Police have laid multiple charges against a 21-year-old Collingwood woman who allegedly drove a stolen black SUV into the Beach Chiropractor and Wellness Centre on Mosley Street at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witnesses said the driver fled on foot after the collision.

Huronia West OPP officers and the Central Regional Canine unit tracked the woman down, and she was hit with a slew of charges, including impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to remain and resisting arrest.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on June 28.

The investigation is ongoing. Any additional witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).