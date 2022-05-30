Wasaga doctor's door crasher busted

A car crashed into a doctor's office in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Sun., May 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Mark Cooney) A car crashed into a doctor's office in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Sun., May 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: Mark Cooney)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver