Wasaga Beach woman sentenced in the drug-related death of her baby

Barrie, Ont. -

A Wasaga Beach mother who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son has been sentenced to two years behind bars, plus two years probation.

Jennifer Morales was charged with manslaughter after police found her 11-month-old baby in distress at a home in the River Road area in April 2020.

He was pronounced dead in the hospital. His cause of death was acute intoxication caused by fentanyl.

Morales, now 40, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death.

On Wednesday, Justice Michelle Fuerst said Morales took "no steps to ensure the child did not access a very potent form of fentanyl and by her own consumption of that drug that day decreased her ability to protect him from risk of harm."

Justice Fuerst added that she did not believe it was a case in which the baby was subjected to "ongoing intentional mistreatment."

Morales was given credit for days served, leaving her with 149 days in custody at a Sudbury jail, plus probation, including mandatory drug treatment.