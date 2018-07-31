

An 86-year-old Wasaga Beach woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on County Road 10 and Concession 12 in Clearview on Wednesday, July 4, just after 2 p.m.

Police say Kathleen MacDonald died of her injuries on Saturday, three days after the collision.

The other driver, a 40-year-old man, had been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.